Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

