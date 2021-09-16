Ethic Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

WLTW opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

