Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,355 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.92. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

