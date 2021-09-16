Ethic Inc. Purchases 52,540 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,540 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

