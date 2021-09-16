European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

