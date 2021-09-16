EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 366.7% in August

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

YECO stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. EV Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

EV Biologics Company Profile

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

