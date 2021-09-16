Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

