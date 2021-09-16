FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.81. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

NYSE:FDS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.18. 149,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,891. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.39. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

