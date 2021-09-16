Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

FLMN opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $394.41 million, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.79. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

