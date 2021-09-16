Falconswap Price Tops $0.0526 on Major Exchanges (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.97 million and $54,710.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00140157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00794949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

