Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of Fanuc stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 714,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,436. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.