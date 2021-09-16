Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $12,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 million, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

