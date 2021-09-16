Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

FXPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 428 ($5.59).

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.53) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.32.

In related news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

