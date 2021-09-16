Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.
FXPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 428 ($5.59).
Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.53) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.32.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
