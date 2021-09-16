Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FQVTF. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

