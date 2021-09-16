FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $43.82

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $41.50. FIGS shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 3,140 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $56,847,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

