Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.17% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $33.22.

