Financial Architects Inc Has $1.09 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

