Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,075 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after acquiring an additional 184,513 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

