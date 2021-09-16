Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $$50.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,259. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.