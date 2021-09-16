Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 105,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 279,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

