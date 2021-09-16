Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.97. The company had a trading volume of 94,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

