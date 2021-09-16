Financial Review: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.02% -40.16% Syros Pharmaceuticals -442.40% -82.58% -40.89%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 209.16%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -1.83 Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 21.51 -$84.04 million ($1.81) -2.90

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

