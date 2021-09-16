Financial Review: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) vs. Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.98 $15.35 million N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 2.54 $373.70 million $2.41 16.63

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 34.69% 13.08% 1.37% Synovus Financial 28.77% 14.65% 1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $44.39, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

