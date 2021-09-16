First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

TBK stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

