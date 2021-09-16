First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Insperity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Insperity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.