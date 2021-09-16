First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,180,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.63.

SPOT opened at $242.87 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.16 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.