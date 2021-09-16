First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,786 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 454,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

