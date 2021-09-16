First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $126,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

