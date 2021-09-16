First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in August

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDTS opened at $49.71 on Thursday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.