First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

