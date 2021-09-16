First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 342.9% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVC. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,845,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 3,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

