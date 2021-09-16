First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FEMB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,261. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.
