First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FEMB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,261. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,039 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter.

