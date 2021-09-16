First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,295,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 72,143 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,613. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

