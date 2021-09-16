First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 418.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FEI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,356. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
