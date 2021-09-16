First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 418.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FEI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,356. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 719.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

