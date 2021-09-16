First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,042. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

