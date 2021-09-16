First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,144 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after purchasing an additional 828,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,743 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 36,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.