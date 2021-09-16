FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $92.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,990. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.