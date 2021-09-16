FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0113

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. FLETA has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $600,770.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00140723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.38 or 0.00801523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.