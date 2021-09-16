FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 14.1% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares traded up 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.17. 911,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 182,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.31.
In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Douglas Allen bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,655 shares of company stock valued at $223,465 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
