FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 14.1% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares traded up 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.17. 911,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 182,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.31.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Douglas Allen bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,655 shares of company stock valued at $223,465 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.