FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $110,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FMC by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FMC by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

