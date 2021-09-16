FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.78. 18,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,044. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

