Forefront Analytics LLC Buys New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 123,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 94,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

