Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84%

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 3.18 $4.74 billion $3.06 8.65 MP Materials $134.31 million 46.53 -$21.83 million $0.22 159.82

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. Fortescue Metals Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortescue Metals Group and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.91%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Summary

MP Materials beats Fortescue Metals Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.