FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Up 13.4% This Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $604,596.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

