Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 76,714 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $862,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $6,608,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $2,743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

