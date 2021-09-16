Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of FTAI opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

