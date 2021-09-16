FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Up 142.9% in August

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

