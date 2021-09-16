Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $2,961,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,221,028.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

