Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 7,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 524,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $705.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

