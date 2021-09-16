Friendz Price Tops $0.0010 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $504,228.02 and $91,433.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00143240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00818794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

